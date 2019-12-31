|
|
John Morlock
Seven Valleys - John F. Morlock, Jr., 93 of Seven Valleys passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019 at The Haven at Springwood in York. He was the beloved husband of the late Flora E. (Fowler) Morlock.
Born April 11, 1926 in Baltimore, MD., he was a son of the late John F., Sr. and Nettie I. (Yingling) Morlock.
John is remembered as a man who cherished his family above all else, and especially enjoyed spending time with them at the beach. His last request was to walk on the sand at his favorite spot. This was fulfilled with his family by his side at Wrightsville Beach, NC.
Mr. Morlock is survived by his son, Jack Barnhardt (Judy); 3 grandchildren: John Dolmetsch (Aida) of Miami, Florida, Scott Dolmetsch (Liz) of Seven Valleys, PA and April Barnhardt-Marie (Yvonne) of Poughkeepsie, NY; 3 great-grandchildren: Tyler Dolmetsch, Abigail Dolmetsch and Hunter Barnhardt; 2 siblings: Barb Obrien (Harry) and Tom Morlock (Jackie), 1 sister-in-law, Carol Morlock, as well as many other loving family members.
In addition to his wife and parents, John was preceded in death by 5 siblings: Al, Theresa, Mary, Genny and Bobbie.
A Funeral Mass to celebrate John's life will held on Friday, January 3rd at 1:00pm at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church; 251 E. Main St. in Dallastown with Fr. Mark Weiss officiating. Interment will follow in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens in York. A time to share memories and an opportunity to view will also be on Friday from 12noon until the time of the Mass at the Church.
For those desiring, memorial donations in John's name may be made to ; 501 St. Jude Place; Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are under the direction of Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home in Dallastown.
To share condolences, please visit www.eberlyfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020