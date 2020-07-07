1/1
John Neiderer Iii
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Neiderer III

Spring Grove - John G. Neiderer III, age 55, passed away suddenly, on June 5, 2020. He was the loving soulmate of Barbara A. Groff.

John was born in York on March 4, 1965 and graduated from Spring Grove High School class of 1983. He was the owner/operator of Neiderer's Welding and Fabrication Inc., in Spring Grove. He was an avid race fan; he especially enjoyed drag racing and collecting muscle cars. He worked hard and played hard, loved his family and his beloved dog Leroy.

In addition to Barbara; he is survived by his sons Zane Neiderer and his partner Lauren Altland and Andrew Fregm; his parents John G. Neiderer Jr. and Linda D. (Markel) Neiderer; his sister Lori Potter and her husband John Yancey; his nephew Dylan and niece Alexis.

Family and friends are invited to attend a viewing in celebration of his life on Friday from 5:00PM 7:00PM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 175 N. Main St., Spring Grove. Services and interment are being held privately by the family.

Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
175 N. Main Street
Spring Grove, PA 17362
717-225-1677
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved