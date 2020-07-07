John Neiderer III
Spring Grove - John G. Neiderer III, age 55, passed away suddenly, on June 5, 2020. He was the loving soulmate of Barbara A. Groff.
John was born in York on March 4, 1965 and graduated from Spring Grove High School class of 1983. He was the owner/operator of Neiderer's Welding and Fabrication Inc., in Spring Grove. He was an avid race fan; he especially enjoyed drag racing and collecting muscle cars. He worked hard and played hard, loved his family and his beloved dog Leroy.
In addition to Barbara; he is survived by his sons Zane Neiderer and his partner Lauren Altland and Andrew Fregm; his parents John G. Neiderer Jr. and Linda D. (Markel) Neiderer; his sister Lori Potter and her husband John Yancey; his nephew Dylan and niece Alexis.
Family and friends are invited to attend a viewing in celebration of his life on Friday from 5:00PM 7:00PM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 175 N. Main St., Spring Grove. Services and interment are being held privately by the family.
