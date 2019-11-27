Services
John Norman "Jack" Joll

John Norman "Jack" Joll Obituary
John "Jack" Norman Joll

John "Jack" Norman Joll, 93, of York, passed away Nov. 19, 2019, in York. He was the loving husband of Virginia (Weitzel) Joll.

Jack graduated from South Fork High School in 1943 and then enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served in the submarine service until May of 1946. Afterwards, he graduated from Indiana State Teachers College (now known as Indiana University of PA) in 1950. He then earning a Master's Degree at Penn State University. Jack taught business education and coached basketball teams at Cumberland Valley and in York suburban High Schools.

In addition to Virginia, he is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents; brothers; and sister.

Services will be later and at the convenience of the family.

Many thanks for the loving care provide by SpiriTrust Lutheran, Heartland Hospice, and ComforCare.

Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
