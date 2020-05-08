Services
Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
863 South George Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-0053
1962 - 2020
John P. Benkert Obituary
John P. Benkert

York - John P. Benkert, age 57, of York, died at 2:22 PM on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at his residence.

Born September 29, 1962 in North Dakota, a son of Susan (Hirata) Benkert, of York, and the late John Benkert, he had worked as a roofer, and was an avid reader and loved Anime.

In addition to his mother, Mr. Benkert is survived by a son, Damien M. Benkert of Philadelphia; three brothers, Dennis, Thomas, and Phillip Benkert; a sister, Mariko Anso; and his former spouse, Lisa J. (Knisley) Benkert. He was also preceded in death by a son, Jordan P. Benkert; and a brother, William Benkert.

Funeral services will be private, with burial in Shiloh Union Cemetery. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to York County Libraries, 159 East Market Street, York PA 17401

KuhnerEquities.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 8 to May 11, 2020
