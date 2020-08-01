1/1
John R. Baughman Jr.
John R. Baughman, Jr.

York - John R. Baughman, Jr, 68, entered into rest on Thursday July 30, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of Joy A. (Schrom) Baughman. They had celebrated 50 years of marriage November 2019.

He was born May 4, 1952 in York. The son of John R. Baughman, Sr. of York and the late Bertha (Carbaugh) Baughman.

John was the owner and operator of Baughman Auto Salvage until his retirement.

Including his wife Joy, John is also survived by a daughter Mindy A. Mummert and husband Larry of Dover, a son Steven R. Baughman of York, a grandson Jacob P. Mummert of Dover and a sister Karen L. Althoff of York and many nieces and nephews.

John was and avid drag racer, both NHRA & IHRA running a '70 Cuda and '68 Dart and won several National events and set a world record with these cars. He also enjoyed scenic drives, going to the casinos and daily breakfast with his buddies.

He will be missed by many.

A graveside service will be 10 am Thursday August 6, 2020 at Prospect Hill Cemetery. Those attending should meet at the Pennsylvania Ave. entrance to the cemetery at 9:45 am Thursday. (Please wear a facemask and practice social distancing). The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York is assisting with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society 314 Good Drive Lancaster, PA 17603.




Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Graveside service
09:45 AM
Prospect Hill Cemetery
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
902 Mount Rose Avenue
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-9211
