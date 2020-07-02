1/2
John R. Beckley
1925 - 2020
John R. Beckley

Mt. Wolf - John R. Beckley, 95, died on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at his residence. He was the loving husband of Patsy A. (Taylor) Beckley to whom he was married for 66 years.

Services for Mr. Beckley are private at the convenience of the family. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Pl., Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.

Born on February 4, 1925 in Lebanon, Pa, he was a son of the late John L. and Alice E. (Bothwell) Beckley. Mr. Beckley received a Bachelor's of Science Degree in Mathematics from Yale University and a Master's Degree in Agriculture and Applied Science from Oklahoma State University. John was a high school teacher at Red Lion Area Senior High School from 1948-1979.

Mr. Beckley served our country in the U.S. Navy for four years during WWII.

Mr. Beckley loved hunting and fishing and was an avid reader and gardener. John was a member of the Izaak Walton League, Lions Club International and Collinsville Fish and Game Association.

Along with his wife, Patsy, John is survived by five children, Deborah DelCampo and her husband, Jerry, Ann Pepo and her husband, Brian, John Beckley and his wife, Cindy, Ruth Davis and her husband, Ron and Alice Piatt and her husband, Rob; six grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Heartland Hospice for their caring assistance.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice 3417-C Concord Rd., York, PA 17402, HeartlandHospice.com or the American Red Cross, 724 S. George St., York, PA 17403, RedCross.org

Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com








Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
