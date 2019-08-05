|
John R. Eaken
Dillsburg - John R. Eaken, 69, entered into rest at 6:58 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. He was the loving husband of Dorcas S. (Crone) Eaken. They celebrated 44 years of marriage on July 13, 2018.
Born September 13, 1949 in Chambersburg, John was a son of the late Norman W. and Mary (Reese) Eaken.
John earned his BA in Music from Messiah College and his Master's in Music from Temple University. He was a professor of music at both Messiah and Dickinson Colleges.
John, an extremely talented classical musician, founded the Eaken String Quartet and the Grammy-nominated, Eaken Piano Trio. The Trio has ten commercial CDs and their music can be heard on classical music radio stations. John performed as a soloist and with the Eaken Piano Trio all over the world, including Canada, Iceland, Europe, China and the U.S. His U.S. performances included three times at Carnegie Hall in New York City, as well as the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C.
Among his many accolades, too numerous to mention, John was the recipient of the Eugene Ormandy Scholarship which was personally presented to him by Eugene Ormandy himself.
Some of John's most important local accomplishments that were near and dear to his heart included charitable concerts for the Dillsburg Business Association, various animal welfare organizations and Habitat for Humanity.
John attended St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Dillsburg. He had a special appreciation for carpentry, and as a result, built two homes.
In addition to his wife, John is survived by his sister, Susan Eaken of Chambersburg and numerous nieces and nephews.
Following cremation, relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend John's memorial service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2000 Chestnut St., Camp Hill. Officiating will be the Rev. Glen Ludwig, pastor of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Dillsburg. Emig Funeral Home, Dover, is serving his family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Nobody's Cats Foundation, 3909 Hartzdale Dr., Suite 905, Camp Hill, PA 17011 or visit http://nobodyscats.org/.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 5, 2019