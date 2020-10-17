John R. Holt
York - John R. Holt, 89, of York, died Thursday, October 15, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Yvonne A. (Schrum) Holt. On October 30th the couple would have been married for 66 years.
A viewing will be held from 9 to 10 AM Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at the Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main St., Glen Rock. Due to COVID-19 requirements, a limited number of people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time and masks are required. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 AM Tuesday at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, 250 Chestnut Hill Road, York with Rev. Ed Robbins, officiating. Please gather at the main entrance to the cemetery by 10:30 AM.
Mr. Holt was born on October 12, 1931 in York, a son of the late Henry D. and Elva L. (Sprout) Holt.
He retired as a Supervisor at the Agway fertilizer plant in York in 1996, where he was employed of over 45 years.
John was an avid racing person having drove Stock Cars for many years at local tracts. He also camping and traveling.
He was a membership of the Bowling Green Racing Club, the York County Racing Club and Seven Valleys Fire Company and of Friedensaal Lutheran Church, Seven Valleys. He also had volunteered at the Latimore Valley Fair.
Besides his wife he leaves a daughter, Cindy Hollingshead (Luther) of Spring Grove; two sons, Timothy R. Holt (Beth) of Spring Grove and David E. Holt (Jaimee) of York; nine grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and a sister, Mary Becker of Hanover. He was predeceased by a daughter, Vicky Duncan, a grandson, Blaze Holt, and a great grandson, Jaxson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Friedensaal Lutheran Church, 9138 White Church Road, Seven Valleys, PA 17360.
Condolences may be shared at geiple.com