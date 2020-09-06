1/1
John R. Seiders
John R. Seiders

YORK - John R. Seiders, 73, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Marianne L. (Smith) Seiders with whom they celebrated 48 years of marriage on November 27, 2019.

Mr. Seiders was born in York on Wednesday, November 13, 1946, son of the late Lester M. and Arabel K. "Dolly" (Kirchner) Seiders.

John was a 1965 Graduate of West York High School and Salem College, Class of 1970 in Salem W.V.

He was employed as a sales / estimator for York Corrugating, retiring after 25 years of service.

John was a cancer survivor. His greatest passion was volunteering at York Hospital. In addition to being an avid sports fan and a member of the 13th Ward Political Club.

In addition to his wife, survivors include a daughter, Felicia L. Grove and her husband, Christopher and a son, John R. Seiders II, all of York; two grandchildren, Alixandra R. and Jacob A. Grove.

There will be a graveside service, 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 11, 2020 in Mount Rose Cemetery, 1502 Mount Rose Ave., York. Officiating will be Pastor Keith Fair, Pastor for Faith Formation and Discipleship at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, York. All those planning to attend, please wait at the main entrance of the cemetery by 9:45 a.m., we will proceed together.

The family has requested that memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society, 3886 Ridgewood Rd., York, PA 17406 or www.cancer.org.






Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 6 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Leroy R Leber Funeral Home Inc
2290 School St
York, PA 17408
(717) 764-2470
