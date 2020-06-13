John R. Sheffer
John R. Sheffer

Hanover - John R. Sheffer, 86, of Hanover passed away on June 8th at John Hopkins in Baltimore, MD. He was the son of the late Albert E. and Ethel V.(Fry) Sheffer.

There will be a viewing from 9-10 AM on Wednesday June 17th at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. 24 N. Second St., New Freedom, PA. A funeral service will start at 10 AM with Rev. Kevin T. Shively officiating an interment will follow at Christ Lutheran Cemetery in Shrewsbury. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the York County SPCA at 3159 Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406 or at www.YCSPCA.org/donate/.

Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
JUN
17
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
JUN
17
Interment
Christ Lutheran Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc.
24 N. Second Street
New Freedom, PA 17349
(717) 235-3857
