John R. Sheffer
Hanover - John R. Sheffer, 86, of Hanover passed away on June 8th at John Hopkins in Baltimore, MD. He was the son of the late Albert E. and Ethel V.(Fry) Sheffer.
There will be a viewing from 9-10 AM on Wednesday June 17th at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. 24 N. Second St., New Freedom, PA. A funeral service will start at 10 AM with Rev. Kevin T. Shively officiating an interment will follow at Christ Lutheran Cemetery in Shrewsbury. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the York County SPCA at 3159 Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406 or at www.YCSPCA.org/donate/.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.