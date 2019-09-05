Services
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
John R. Williams


1952 - 2019
John R. Williams Obituary
John R. Williams

York - John R. Williams, 67, died August 31, 2019. He was the son of Jean (Lighty) Williams of York and the late George W. Williams, III.

John was born January 31, 1952 in York. He was a graduate of William Penn Senior High School and University of Miami. John was an investment banker/broker with various well known Securities Companies over the past 30 years.

Funeral services will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market Street, York with the Reverend Stanley Reep of St. Paul's Lutheran Church officiating. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. A viewing will be held Friday from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please help a family member in need or give to your church or to . Thank you.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 5, 2019
