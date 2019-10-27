|
John Rapp
ELIZABETHTOWN - John Royce Rapp, 96, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Masonic Village in Elizabethtown. He was the husband of the late Louise E. (Bailey) Rapp. The couple had been married for 65 years when she passed away in 2015.
Burial will be private in Mount Rose Cemetery in York. A memorial service will be held at the Sell Chapel at the Masonic Village at a later date. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place in Red Lion is in charge of the arrangements.
John was born in Jamestown, NY on July 26, 1923, the son of the late J. Harold and Dorothy (Chadwick) Rapp.
John served in the US Army in WWII. He graduated from Rider College in Trenton, NJ, where he met Louise, the love of his life. John retired after 36 years from the Pennsylvania State Department of Education as a School Finance Adviser.
John was a family man who loved working around the home with his wife by his side. He was always ready for an adventure and gatherings with his family. He and Louise were also very active socially, belonging to the Elks, Masons, Dutch Club, and Victory Club of York, and made many dear friends through the years.
John attended the Sell Chapel at the Masonic Village. In the past, he was on the board of directors at Salem Lutheran Church in Jacobus.
John is survived by a nephew, David Callahan of York; a niece Brenda Long and her husband, Robert of Enola; and a great niece, Sarah Wannyn and her husband Steve of Enola.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Masonic Village Hospice, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019