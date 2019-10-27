Services
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
Resources
More Obituaries for John Rapp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Rapp


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Rapp Obituary
John Rapp

ELIZABETHTOWN - John Royce Rapp, 96, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Masonic Village in Elizabethtown. He was the husband of the late Louise E. (Bailey) Rapp. The couple had been married for 65 years when she passed away in 2015.

Burial will be private in Mount Rose Cemetery in York. A memorial service will be held at the Sell Chapel at the Masonic Village at a later date. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place in Red Lion is in charge of the arrangements.

John was born in Jamestown, NY on July 26, 1923, the son of the late J. Harold and Dorothy (Chadwick) Rapp.

John served in the US Army in WWII. He graduated from Rider College in Trenton, NJ, where he met Louise, the love of his life. John retired after 36 years from the Pennsylvania State Department of Education as a School Finance Adviser.

John was a family man who loved working around the home with his wife by his side. He was always ready for an adventure and gatherings with his family. He and Louise were also very active socially, belonging to the Elks, Masons, Dutch Club, and Victory Club of York, and made many dear friends through the years.

John attended the Sell Chapel at the Masonic Village. In the past, he was on the board of directors at Salem Lutheran Church in Jacobus.

John is survived by a nephew, David Callahan of York; a niece Brenda Long and her husband, Robert of Enola; and a great niece, Sarah Wannyn and her husband Steve of Enola.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Masonic Village Hospice, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now