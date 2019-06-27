|
|
John S. Brooks
Springettsbury Twp - John S. Brooks, age 58, of Springettsbury Township, York, died at 8:09 AM Monday, June 24, 2019 at York Hospital.
Born April 17, 1961 in Hanover, he was a son of the late Ralph J. and Charlotte J. Brooks.
As we struggle to find the perfect words to describe our dad, it's as simple as this… he had a heart as good as gold. His gifts of love, strength and sense of humor are more precious than anything in this world.
Steve is loved by his wife, Laurie Brooks; his children, Zarah and Celeste Brooks; and his brother, William Brooks. Also, he will be forever remembered by his nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.
William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 27, 2019