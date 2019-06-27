Services
William E. Little Funeral Homes
60 South Main Street
Manchester, PA 17345
(717) 266-1451
Resources
More Obituaries for John Brooks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John S. Brooks

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John S. Brooks Obituary
John S. Brooks

Springettsbury Twp - John S. Brooks, age 58, of Springettsbury Township, York, died at 8:09 AM Monday, June 24, 2019 at York Hospital.

Born April 17, 1961 in Hanover, he was a son of the late Ralph J. and Charlotte J. Brooks.

As we struggle to find the perfect words to describe our dad, it's as simple as this… he had a heart as good as gold. His gifts of love, strength and sense of humor are more precious than anything in this world.

Steve is loved by his wife, Laurie Brooks; his children, Zarah and Celeste Brooks; and his brother, William Brooks. Also, he will be forever remembered by his nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.

William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 60 South Main Street, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.

KuhnerAssociates.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William E. Little Funeral Homes
Download Now