|
|
John S. Eaton, Sr.
Windsor Twp. - John S. Eaton, Sr., 76 of Windsor Township, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, April 17, while surrounded by his family after a brief battle with cancer. He was the beloved husband of Janet (Arnold) Eaton. The couple was married for more than 55 years.
Mr. Eaton was born in Shrewsbury on March 2, 1944 and was the son of the late James B. and Mary E. (Sechrist) Eaton-Beaverson.
John was a Penn State horticulture graduate. He was a retail salesman of men's suits and retired from J.C. Penny. He was a longtime member of Bethlehem Stonepile United Methodist Church of Red Lion. In his spare time John enjoyed raising Charolais cattle and Cheviot sheep, as well as growing giant pumpkins and flowers. During the fall he liked to go hunting and loved rooting for the Washington Redskins, his favorite football team.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, John S. Eaton, Jr and his wife Melissa. He is also survived by his two brothers, Gary Eaton and his wife Ruth Ann and Donald Eaton Sr. and his wife Nancy; his sister, Mary Frances Bull; and stepsisters, Trudy Eaton and Linda Gordon. He was preceded in death by a brother, David Eaton and a stepsister, Brenda Cawley.
Following cremation, there will be a private burial. A Celebration of Life may be held at a later date at the discretion of the family.
Memorial contributions can be made to Bethlehem Cemetery, 250 Bethlehem Church Rd., Red Lion, PA 17356.
The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., is in charge of arrangements.
To share online condolences please visit
www.eberlyfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020