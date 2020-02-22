Services
Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
175 N. Main Street
Spring Grove, PA 17362
717-225-1677
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
201 S. Main St.
Spring Grove, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
201 S. Main St.
Spring Grove, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Silcox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Silcox Jr.


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Silcox Jr. Obituary
John Silcox Jr.

Hanover - John VanKirk Silcox Jr. "Jack", age 92, passed away, suddenly, at his home on February 20, 2020. He was the loving husband of Susanna (Judd) Silcox; together they shared over 66 years of marriage.

Jack was born in Trenton NJ on January 23, 1928 and was the son of the late John VanKirk Silcox and Mae (Carnochan) Silcox. He proudly served his country in the US Air Force and was honorably discharged. He graduated from Rutgers University with a B.S. in Business and also attended the Harvard School of Business. He was the President of the Bank of Hanover for many years and retired in 1990. He was a longtime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Spring Grove, where he was very active and served on many committees. He was also a former Boy Scout Leader in Spring Grove and was a longtime member of the Hanover Rotary.

In addition to his wife Susanna; he is survived by his son John V. Silcox III of Glen Alpine NC; his daughter Martha Silcox Gardner and her husband Greg of San Jose CA; his daughter in law Mary Ellen Lowry of Durham NC; his grandchildren Annie, Jim, Caroline, Rebecca, Joanna, Michael, Ruth and 11 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son James E. Silcox and his sister Muriel Schaffer. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service in celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 11:00AM at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 201 S. Main St., Spring Grove with Pastor Alison Bowlan officiating. He will be laid to rest following the service next to his son at Spring Grove Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Thursday from 10:00AM - 11:00AM at the church. Family services are under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church.

Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
Download Now