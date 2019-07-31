|
John Spann
Spring Grove - John Russell Spann, 87, passed away in the afternoon of Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Hershey Medical Center after being treated for heart complications. He resided at the headquarters of the American Society for the Defense of Tradition, Family, and Property—TFP in Spring Grove (the former Glatfelter Estate), where he was a full-time volunteer. He dedicated over 50 years of his life to the defense of Christian civilization.
Born on August 15, 1931, in Morristown, N.J., John was the son of Paul J. Spann and Josephine (née Eble) Spann. John was married to Karol Klauer Spann and is survived by his sons John (Jocelyn) and Dennis (Cynthia). Two other sons, Timothy (Ananya) and Thomas preceded him in death. He is fondly remembered by his siblings Josephine Spann Magness Murtaugh, William R. Spann (Frances), Ronald G. Spann, and Elizabeth Spann Kneser (Joseph, d.).
After a short stay at a Benedictine Abbey, John entered the U.S. Army at 21. He was sent to the Department of Defense Language School in Monterrey, Calif., where he learned Mandarin Chinese. In 1968, John joined the Argentine TFP. In the early '70s, he returned to the U.S. and was active in the foundation of the American TFP, serving on its Board and as President for several years. He held various positions, including speaker, teacher, author, and translator. John was a life-long Catholic with an outstanding devotion to the Blessed Mother. He could often be seen praying his rosary. To his fellow TFP members, he will be remembered as a man who was outspoken in his views, a defender of honor and a gentleman with a strong character.
There will be a private viewing from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday. All are respectfully invited to a solemn Requiem Latin Mass at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, 30 Basilica Dr., Hanover, Penn. The Mass will be celebrated by the Rev. Fr. Daniel Richards. Burial will follow at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Cemetery, 6084 West Canal Rd., Abbottstown, Penn. Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. of Spring Grove, Penn. is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American TFP of Spring Grove, Penn.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 31, 2019