John Stonesifer
York - John E. Stonesifer, 86, entered into rest Monday October 14, 2019 at Pleasant Acres Nursing Home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Jane (Sciangula) Stonesifer to whom he was married for 63 years.
John was born on October 21, 1932 in Mt. Wolf, a son of the late Basil and Neda (Joseph) Stonesifer. He graduated from Manchester High School in 1951. After graduation he was employed at the New Cumberland Army Depot until he entered the U.S. Army. John proudly served as a Sergeant during the Korean War. He was employed as an Inventory Control Specialist with Cole Steel for 33 years and later retired from Engel Machinery in 1998.
John's first and foremost love was his adoring wife and family. He was a faithful member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. He was a life member of the Starview Sportsmen's Association and a member of Shiloh American Legion Post 791. John loved hunting and fishing. He was an avid golfer who enjoyed being a member of several retiree golf leagues. And most of all, he enjoyed golfing alongside his son.
John is survived by his wife; a son Scott E. Stonesifer; granddaughters Karen Stonesifer Barnes and her husband Daniel Barnes, Kacie Stonesifer and her fiance Nick Badovinac; twin great-granddaughters Stella Marie Barnes and Addison Grace Barnes; and former daughter-in-law Donna M. Stonesifer. He was one of eight children and is survived by two sisters Juliet Spangler, and Mary Magee. He was preceded in death by brothers Vernell, Donald, William, and James, and a sister Frances Wisotzkey.
The family wishes to thank the many staff members of WellSpan York Hospital, WellSpan Rehabilitation Hospital, Pleasant Acres Nursing Home, and Hospice and Community Care for the excellent care provided for John during this difficult time in his life.
A viewing will be on Saturday October 19, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church 231 S. Beaver St. in York, PA from 9:30-11am. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow beginning at 11 a.m. at the church with Rev. Keith Carroll as celebrant. Burial will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery with full military rites presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., East York, is assisting with the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019