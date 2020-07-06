1/1
John Szala Jr.
1931 - 2020
John Szala, Jr.

York - John Szala, Jr., 89, entered into rest Friday July 3, 2020 at UPMC Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of Evelyn V. (Bezek) Szala for 64 years.

Viewings will be 3-5 p.m. Wednesday at John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. 2114 West Market St., and 9-10 a.m. Thursday at St. Rose of Lima Church 950 West Market St. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. at the church with Rev. Daniel Richards as celebrant. Full military rites will be presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard, at the church, following the mass. Private burial will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery.

Mr. Szala was born May 9, 1931 in Johnstown, a son of the late John, Sr. and Anna C. (Miller) Szala. He served in the US Army as a Medic during the Korean War and retired from Harley Davidson. He was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church, the VFW West York post, and Izaak Walton League.

John is survived by his wife; sons Ron J. Szala and his wife Wendy, and Martin C. Szala and his wife Kate; a daughter-in-law Ronda; 6 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; a brother and sister Virgil Szala and his wife Joann, and Norma Larson; nieces, nephews, and loving extended family.

He was preceded in death by a son John Szala III.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Rose of Lima Church 950 West Market St. York, PA 17401.








Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Viewing
03:00 - 05:00 PM
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
JUL
9
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Church
JUL
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
at the church
Funeral services provided by
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
2114 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
(717) 792-3239
