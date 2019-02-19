|
|
Dr. John Tully
Gettysburg - Dr. John J. (Jack) Tully, 83, of Gettysburg, PA died Sunday, February 17, 2019 at his home.
He was born June 21, 1935 in Scranton, PA. He was predeceased by his first wife Mary Claire McCool in 1968, as well as two infant children.
He served in the US Navy from 1959 - 1964. In 1964 he moved his family to Gettysburg to continue his dental career. His son, Dr. Paul Tully, joined him in practice in 1995, and he continued to practice with him until his retirement. He was active in State, Local and National Dental Associations, served as an Officer and Trustee in the Pennsylvania Dental Association and delegate to state and national meetings. He was appointed to the Council on Dental Insurance by the American Dental Association. Dr. Tully held fellowship in American Academy of General Dentistry, International College of Dentists and the American College of Dentists.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Blair Tully, eight children; Thomas Tully, Eileen Shupp, Maureen DePasquale, Dr. Paul Tully, Dr. James Tully, Michael Polinski, William Polinski, Amanda Frazee, 14 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, February 21, 2109 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, High Street, Gettysburg, PA at 11:00 AM. The family will receive friends at Monahan Funeral Home, Gettysburg on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial can be made to the National Parkinson Foundation.org or SpiriTrust Hospice, 260 West High Street, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2019