John V. Olshefski
York - John V. Olshefski, 98, passed away on Memorial Day, 2020 at Manor Care Kingston Court. He was the husband of Lola (Wickland) Olshefski for 65 years.
He was born March 27, 1922 in Kulpmont, PA. The son of the late John Olshefski and Melania (Mocharska) Olshefski.
John was a US Army veteran of WWll having served in Europe including the Battle of the Bulge. He was a graduate of Villanova with a degree in mechanical engineering and worked in that field until his retirement. He was a member of St. Joseph Church , Knight's of Columbus, Society of Manufacturing Engineers and was a former President of the group. He was an avid gardener and a talented carpenter.
He is survived by his wife, his two daughters: Marie Olshefski of York, PA, Melanie Olshefski and husband Fred Rowland, two grandchildren: Ani Rowland and Jude Rowland all of Philadelphia PA; and a sister, Theresa Esquinasi of Charlotte, NC.
A viewing will be 10-11 am Friday May 29, 2020 at St. Joseph Church 2935 Kingston Road York, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 am. Burial will follow in Holy Savior Cemetery with military honors by the York County Veteran Honor Guard.
The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. York is assisting with the arrangements.
A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 26 to May 27, 2020