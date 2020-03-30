|
|
John W. Kunzier
Springettsbury - John W. Kunzier, 80, of Springettsbury Township passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Abington Memorial Hospital in Abington, PA. Born May 4, 1939 in Queens, NY, he was the son of the late John J. Kunzier and Adeline Klare Kunzier.
John, a Penn State alumni, retired from Unisys as a senior account representative after 18 years of service. He was an active member, and volunteer treasurer, of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in York, PA.
John is survived by his beautiful wife, Edith Clark Kunzier, to whom he was married for 58 years. He will be missed by his son, John M. Kunzier, and daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Wahl Kunzier of Amber, PA. His daughter, Mary Ann Reiker and son-in-law, Thomas Reiker of York, PA. He leaves his nine grandchildren Jen Pyott, Kate Brokans, Jack, Claire, Libby, Will, and Brendan Kunzier, Pam and Erik Reiker, and three great-grandchildren. His sister, Adeline Bothell, resides in Lititz, PA, his brother-in-law, William Clark and Rita Ponessa Clark , lives in Cornwall-on-the Hudson, New York.
John's caring and hard-working spirit will be sorely missed by his family. A date for the memorial service is to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Peter's Lutheran Church in York Pa.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020