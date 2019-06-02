|
John W. Ness
York - John W. Ness, 91, entered into the presence of his Lord on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at his residence.
He was the husband of Pauline L. (Utz) Ness, with whom he was married for 73 years.
John was born in Yoe, Pennsylvania on July 3, 1927, son of the late Rev. C.R. Ness and Mary (Sheffer) Ness.
John graduated from Wrightsville High School. He served as a chaplain's assistant and MP in the U.S. Army Air Corps during WWII.
John had a 50-year career as an auto mechanic and service manager. He enjoyed antique cars and ham radio, was a private pilot and later in life took up glider soaring.
John was a long-time member of Calvary Church in Lancaster. He was also a member of the Gideons and served on the board of Child Evangelism Fellowship of York County for many years.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons, Mark Ness and his wife, Linda of Florida, Joel Ness and his wife, Susan of Seven Valleys, and Paul Ness and his wife, Kathy of York; four grandchildren, Lauren, Katie, Rebecca, and John; and six great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two brothers; Kenneth Ness and Caroll Ness.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, PA 17601. Burial will be private in Manchester Union Cemetery, Manchester, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Child Evangelism Fellowship of York County, 58 Mount Zion Rd., York, PA 17402.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 2, 2019