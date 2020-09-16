John W. Rollman Jr.
Seven Valleys - John W. Rollman, Jr., 86, of Seven Valleys, died Sept.14, 2020 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Patricia E. (Schroll) Rollman. On November 12, the couple would have celebrated 65 years of marriage.
Mr. Rollman was born on August 24, 1934 in Brogueville, York County, a son of the late John W. Sr. and Grace Mae (Keefer) Rollman.
He was employed by AMP, Inc. in the Plating Department at the Brodbecks and Landisville Plants for over 30 years.
He was a member of the Viking Athletic Association, York, the Keystone Region Studebaker Club, and the American Bowling Association, having bowled in several leagues at Suburban Bowlerama.
Besides his wife, he leaves four daughters, Betty J. Lehr (Russell Jr), Debra L. Auburger (Bruce), Grace A. Wiley (Daniel), Vicki L. Troncale (John); a son John W. Rollman III (partner Bev); 14 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren; 9 brothers and sisters, Evelyn Gougher, Emma Clutter, Richard Rollman (Naomi), Grace Forry (Glenn), Paul Rollman (Peg), Genevieve Shuler, Wayne Rollman (Brenda), Bonnie Knapp and David Rollman (Norma). He was preceded in death by a grandson, Russell Lehr III and two brothers, Joseph and Robert Rollman.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am Monday September 21, 2020 at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, 250 Chestnut Hill Road, York, with Pastor Tom Beck, officiating. Please arrive by 10:45 AM at entrance to cemetery. A public viewing will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., 53 Main Street, Glen Rock. Due to COVID-19 requirements, only 25 people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time and masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a local Animal Rescue of your choice.
