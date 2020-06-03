John W. Royston III
Stewartstown - John W. 'Jack' Royston III, 72, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at his residence. He was the loving husband of Gail (Simmons) Royston and they celebrated 39 years of marriage in November 2019. Born in Baltimore, Md., he was the son of the late John W. Royston Jr. and Rose Clark Royston, and was the stepson of Katie Royston of Manchester, Pa. Jack proudly served in the Navy and later worked as a truck driver for Jerry Preston Hauling, Inc. of Maryland for many years. He enjoyed the outdoors, animals, West Virginia, and classic cars.
Surviving in addition to his wife and stepmother are four siblings: Mark, Joanne, Cindy, and Mike. Jack was preceded in death by an infant sister, Mary Kathryn Royston. Services and interment are private. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Jack's memory to: American Heart Association at https://www.heart.org/ or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html. Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. of Stewartstown is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.