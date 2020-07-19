John W. "Jack" WelshYork - John W. "Jack" Welsh, 92, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Country Meadows of Leaders Heights. Dorothy (Stewart), his loving and devoted wife with whom he shared 64 years of marriage, was by his side. Jack was born in York on April 12, 1928. He was the youngest and last surviving of five children born to Leo and Mary (Nagel) Welsh.Jack was a graduate of Mount St. Mary's College and served in the US Army, stationed at Fort Bragg, NC. In 1997 he retired as Vice President of Marketing from Yorktowne Paper Mills where he worked for 50 years. Following his retirement and in keeping with his vow to do something productive each day, he became the handy man at his daughter and son in laws farm in Denver, PA. He loved to tinker, was able to fix anything with a piece of wood, was a voracious reader and up until the age of 90, enjoyed taking daily mile- long walks. Jack was a member of the Hawks Gunning Club and a lifelong member of the Victory Athletic Club. A loving husband, father and grandfather, Jack enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Patrick Welsh and his wife Linda, Mary Waskowicz and her husband Bruce, John "Jack" Welsh and his wife Beth, Kathleen Shue and her husband Jeffrey; grandchildren Kevin, Christopher, Andrew, Katelyn, Eric, Lauren, John, Jacquelyn and Dylan and great grandchildren Kayden, Andrew, Peyton, Lorelei, Fiona and James.A mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, July 25 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 2935 Kingston Road where Jack was a life long parishioner. Fr. Aby Sebastian will be the celebrant. Burial will be at Fort Indian Town Gap at the convenience of the family. There will not be a viewing. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. East York is assisting with the arrangements.In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jack's memory may be made to Lifesong Hospice or York Catholic High School Building Fund.Goodnight my love.