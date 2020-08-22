John Ward, Sr.York - John J. Ward, Sr., 64, of York, died on August 20, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital - York. Born in York on October 14, 1955, he was the son of Evelyn (Skinner) Ward of York and the late George A. Ward. He was the husband of the late Bonnie Lee Ward and the late Holly Ward.John was a bus driver for Rabbit Transit and was a member of Ambassador Bible Church.He is survived by a son John J. Ward, Jr. and his wife Amy of Red Lion; five brothers, David Ward; Daniel Ward and his wife Cindy, Paul Ward and his wife Sue, Joe Ward, and Mathew Ward and his wife Denise; one sister Mary Charles and her husband Carl; many nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by a daughter Abigail Ruth Ward.Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.