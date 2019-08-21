|
John Webb McPherson
Columbia, MD - John Webb McPherson 86, of Columbia, Md. passed away on August 5, 2019. Born July 17, 1933 in Fawn Township. He was the son of Earl Jordon McPherson and Martha Ellen (Wiley) McPherson. "Webb" graduated from Delta High School, class of 1951 and attended Penn State University. He served in the Army as an MP in Germany. Webb had many pursuits in his life, being a farmer, worked in the aeronautical division of Bendix Corp., radio announcer, manager of a soft drink company, and helped many veterans with their handicapped needs with the Maryland Veterans Administration. He is survived by his loving companion Noelle League, three daughters from his previous marriage to Charlotte Winemiller: Lynse L. Doucette, Kathryn E. Arnold and her husband David, Martha L. Clark and her husband Doug; 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; 7 siblings: Polly Ann Smith of New Park, Pa, Donald Hugh McPherson and his wife Rosemarie of Colorado Springs, Robert Bruce McPherson and his wife Mabel of Red Lion, Pa, Dorothy Arlene Devilbiss and her husband Joe of Fawn Grove, Pa and Dale MacArthur McPherson of Stewartstown, Pa, Mike McPherson and his wife Kim of Felton, Pa, and Sandy Nace and her husband Marvin also from Felton, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by his brothers William Dean McPherson, Danny McPherson and Roxanne Koons. Services will be private.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 21, 2019