Jolene A. Gilbert
York Twp. - Jolene A. (Engles) Gilbert, 82, passed away at UPMC Memorial surrounded by her family on November 19, 2020 at 8:00 PM. She was born in York to the late Walter L. Engles and Laura Mae (Sechrist) Engles. She was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, John H. Gilbert. She was employed by a sewing factory and the Spirit of '76 Motel in York. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and a great friend to all who knew her. She is survived by two sons, Steven J. Vicchiotti, and his wife Melissa, of West Virginia, and Jonathan M. Gilbert, and his wife Donna, of Dallastown; a stepdaughter, Carol A. Gilbert; and a stepson, Jeffrey A. Gilbert, both of York. Her grandchildren, Sarah, Zachary, Mason, Aaron, and Zoey loved her very much; as well as several great grandchildren. Funeral services will be private. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
