Jolene Buchart

Wrightsville - On Thursday, May 28, 2020 Jolene (Joy) Sweitzer Buchart of Wrightsville, PA passed away at age 82.

Joy was born on August 28, 1937, daughter of the late Preston M. and Mary C. (Slothower) Sweitzer of York, PA.

She is survived by her two children and spouses, Martha and Noel Sloboda of York, and David and Lisa Buchart of Seattle, WA; granddaughters Lily and Stella; sister and husband William and Charlene Stanley of York; brother and wife Barry and Joann of York, Marilyn and Hugh Manifold deceased; nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.

Joy graduated from York High, York Junior College, and attended Kutztown and Temple Universities. She was a private secretary for JWC Morgan, Paul Yost, and John Chronister, and worked for Susquehanna Bank Corporate Services.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Visiting Angels and staff at Brunswick at Longstown for the care given to Joy during her time there.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held in Salem Union Church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.






Published in York Daily Record on Jun. 3, 2020.
