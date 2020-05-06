|
Jon Izaak Mundis
York - Jon Izaak Mundis, 30, left this world unexpectedly on April 30, 2020 at his home in York, PA.
Jon was born on December 11, 1989 in York, PA, the son of Nina Kottcamp-Long and the late John W. Mundis. He was a 2008 graduate of York County School of Technology (commercial art) and attended Harrisburg Area Community College studying human services, holding certification as an addiction counselor. Jon held a variety of jobs, including Drug and Alcohol Counselor at Colonial House in York and most recently as a manager at Wingmen Moving Company.
Jon's smile brought such joy and his laugh was infectious - even his eyes smiled! No matter how difficult a time he was having, he exuded an unrelenting positive energy which helped him to connect with others in meaningful ways. Whether you knew him through family, school, work, or in recovery circles, you knew what was pressed on Jon's heart. He was warm and open, deeply caring, animated, sometimes irreverent, and always fun.
Jon leaves behind his daughter Willow Marie in care of her mother Ashley Bell of York, PA, mother Nina Kottcamp-Long and stepfather Thomas Long of East Berlin, PA, two sisters Amanda Clements (Edward) and niece and nephew Cora and Henry of Alexandria, VA and Amelia McGinnis (Eric) and nephews Connor and Declan of State College, grandmother Vestal (Mickey) Kottcamp, aunts and uncles Billie Jo Elder, nee Kottcamp (Roger) of West Virginia, Keith Kottcamp (Sandy) of Felton, PA, Margaret Runkle, nee Mundis (Jeff) of York, PA, Thomas Mundis of Red Lion, PA, Joseph Mundis (Betty) of Portland, OR, and Sam (Kathy) of Mechanicsburg, PA, and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his father John W. Mundis, uncles Charles Mundis and Patrick Mundis, aunt Sandy Mundis, maternal grandparents, Sylvia Beasley and William H. Kottcamp and paternal grandparents Charles R. and Stella E. Mundis.
A private viewing will be held by the immediate family with plans for a public celebration of life at a later date. The Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.
The family wishes to offer a special thanks and appreciation for those in the addiction community who supported Jon throughout his life.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Jon can be made in support of his daughter's education, which will be added to a 529 account, or to NotOneMore-York chapter.
https://www.facebook.com/donate/2313157008985384/
https://www.notonemoreyorkpa.org/
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 6 to May 7, 2020