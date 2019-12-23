|
|
Jonathan S. Taylor
Red Lion - Jonathan S. Taylor, 18, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019. He was the son of Kristine E. (Seaward) and Robert L. "Bob" Taylor of Red Lion.
On November 15, 2001 Jonathan Taylor, fondly known to family and friends as Jon Jon, came into our lives and filled our hearts. Jon Jon was an avid outdoor enthusiast who loved rock climbing, snowboarding, kayaking, biking, skateboarding, trail hiking, camping and of course, sleeping in a hammock strung between two random trees. Jon Jon was so full of life, a musician, a lover of nature and quite clearly just a bit of a hippie. Jon Jon, your family and friends love you, will miss you and will always remember you.
Jonathan was a high school senior who was dual enrolled at Thaddeus Stevens School of Technology. He worked part-time at Giant Foods in Red Lion and had attended Living Word Community Church.
In addition to his parents, Jon Jon is survived by two brothers, Jacob R. Taylor of York and Joshua L. Taylor of Red Lion; five aunts, Debra Taylor, Kathy and husband Jerry Gilbert, Linda and husband Gary Leavesley, Dorcas and husband Albert McGuigan and Kim Seaward and husband Keith Morin; five uncles, Michael Taylor and partner Marge White, Douglas Taylor, David and wife Jeanna Taylor, Dave and wife Linda Seaward and Rob and wife Kristin Seaward; and numerous cousins.
A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Living Word Community Church, 2530 Cape Horn Road, Red Lion with Rev. Steven Almquist and Rev. Aaron Kunce officiating. A visitation will be held from 12:30 PM - 2:00 PM on Saturday at the Church. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers the family wishes for memorial contributions to be made to your favorite nature or wildlife preservation organization.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019