Joni A. Fry
York - Joni A. Fry, 56, entered into rest at 9:15 a.m. on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at her home. She was the loving wife of Craig A. Fry. They celebrated 25 years of marriage on May 14, 2019.
Born May 18, 1963 in Dillsburg, Joni was the daughter of John C. and Rose A. (Bentz) Leister of Dover.
She had been employed by Ceva in Mechanicsburg and previously, Rite-Aid in Camp Hill.
Joni was a great artist. She enjoyed going to the drags and car shows with her husband, as well as spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, Joni is survived by two sons, Brandon L. Stine and wife, Victoria of York and Mark A. Leister and fiancée, April of Lake Meade; six grandchildren, Bentley Leister, Colton Leister, Levi Stine, Branson Stine, Ashlyn Stine and Eli Nace; a brother, Randy Leister and wife, Jacinta of Dillsburg; a sister, Christina Hartman and husband, Mark of Dover; a sister-in-law, Susan Fix and husband, Howard of York; and a nephew, Chad Griffin of York.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Joni's funeral at 11 a.m. and the viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Emig Funeral Home, 47 N. Queen St., Dover. Burial will follow in Suburban Memorial Gardens, Dover. Officiating will be the Rev. Bonnie J. Whittier, pastor of Grace U.C.C. in Hanover.
Memorial contributions may be made to the York County S.P.C.A., 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020