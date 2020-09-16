1/1
Joni L. Riley
1953 - 2020
Joni L. Riley

Dover Twp. - Joni L. Riley, age 67, of Dover Township, Dover, died at 5:04 PM Monday, September 14, 2020 at her residence. She was the wife of Kirk D. Riley.

Born June 30, 1953, in Dover, she was a daughter of Janet L. Merkert, of Rehoboth, Delaware, and the late John E. Nicholas. She had retired from Cooper Booth Wholesale as a Human Resource Manager.

In addition to her mother and her husband of 46 years, Mrs. Riley is survived by a son, Jason D. Riley, of York; a daughter, Lauren M. Riley Emig, and her husband Brett, of Abbottstown; and three grandchildren, Riley Emig, Haley Emig, and Alley Emig. She was also preceded in death by a brother, William J. Nicholas.

A viewing will be held 12:30-2:30 PM Saturday, September 19, 2020 at The Semmel Chapel of Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.

Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Viewing
12:30 - 02:30 PM
Workinger Semmel Funeral Home and Cremation
Funeral services provided by
Workinger Semmel Funeral Home and Cremation
849 E. Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-2315
