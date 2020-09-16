Joni L. Riley
Dover Twp. - Joni L. Riley, age 67, of Dover Township, Dover, died at 5:04 PM Monday, September 14, 2020 at her residence. She was the wife of Kirk D. Riley.
Born June 30, 1953, in Dover, she was a daughter of Janet L. Merkert, of Rehoboth, Delaware, and the late John E. Nicholas. She had retired from Cooper Booth Wholesale as a Human Resource Manager.
In addition to her mother and her husband of 46 years, Mrs. Riley is survived by a son, Jason D. Riley, of York; a daughter, Lauren M. Riley Emig, and her husband Brett, of Abbottstown; and three grandchildren, Riley Emig, Haley Emig, and Alley Emig. She was also preceded in death by a brother, William J. Nicholas.
A viewing will be held 12:30-2:30 PM Saturday, September 19, 2020 at The Semmel Chapel of Workinger Semmel Funeral Homes and Cremation, 849 East Market Street, York.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society
