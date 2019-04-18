Services
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Lewisberry - Jose Gonzalez Monroig, 55 of Lewisberry, died on April 13, 2019 in York. Born in Bronx, NY, on January 18, 1964, he was the son of Florence (Cintron) Santos and her husband Victor and the late Louis Monroig.

Jose was a self-employed handyman.

In addition to his mother and step-father, he is survived by a daughter Stephanie Karam, a son Joseph Monroig, Jr.; two sisters Mae L. Santos-Angulo, Wanda Monroig Street; two brothers Louis Monroig and Harry Monroig; numerous nieces, nephews and grandchildren; and his significant other Lynne Warner.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 18, 2019
