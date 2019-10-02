|
Joseph A. Weaver
Dover - Joseph A. Weaver, 64, entered into rest on September 28, 2019 at Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of Krisha D. (Smalley) Weaver for 4 years.
Joe was born January 30, 1955 in York. The son of the late Francis T. and Betty A. (Gohn) Weaver.
He worked as a truck driver with his wife as a subcontractor with Fed Ex.
A viewing will be 12 noon-2pm Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 2114 W. Market St. York with a funeral service to follow at 2 pm with the Rev. James Keaton, Jr. officiating.
Including his wife Krisha, Joe is also survived by three step children Christel Emenheiser, Casandra Bare, and Tiffany Bare; grandchildren Asher Emenheiser and Nika Emenheiser; five siblings: Wanda Walker and husband William, Michael T. Weaver and wife Kathleen, David Weaver, Sr., Thomas Weaver and wife Maryann, Joan Weaver Williams and husband Daryll. He was preceded in death by four siblings: Francis B. Weaver, John E. Weaver, Susan Pockalnik and Elizabeth Mortz.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Oct. 2, 2019