Joseph AdamsYork - Joseph Kendrick Adams, 83 years old, born in York, PA. Joe passed away at Pleasant Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in York, PA on May 27, 2020. He lived the remaining years of his life valiantly staving off the final stages of dementia before succumbing to an infection.In his youth Joseph loved motorcycles, fast cars, and HAM / CB radios. In 1955 he graduated from William Penn Senior High School, he enlisted in the Marine Corps for three years. Joseph went on to graduate from the Marine Air Detachment from the Naval Air Technical Training Center in Jacksonville, FL, and he received a promotion to Private First Class. He was stationed at the Jet Mechanic School in Memphis, TN. Joseph went on to be promoted to Corporal in the Marine Corps with the Marine All Weather Jet Fighter Squadron aboard the aircraft carrier, U. S. S. Lake Champlain. The Champlain was with the Sixth fleet in the Mediterranean area.Joseph was always fond of working on car engines and tinkering with electrical gadgets. He turned his love of working with electricity into a distinguished career with Metropolitan Edison in York, PA.Joseph is preceded in death by his parents Doctor Charles Kendrick Adam's and Betty Marie Shive, his stepfather Max Shive, his wife Jo Ann Adams, his former wife Bonnie Stover (Horton), and his beloved rescued Shiba Inu - Sheeba.He is survived by his daughters Amanda Adams and her fiance Kevin Schollenberger; Shonda Adams and her son Edward Bottke; and his stepson Rory Burns and his family. Joseph is also survived by his sister Nancy Worley, her sons Randy Worley and Michael Worley and their families.Joseph was a thoughtful, sensitive, and compassionate soul with a wicked sense of humor. He was a man of faith and loved animals. The creativity and wisdom he shared with his family was invaluable.His family would like to extend their deepest thanks and appreciation to his friends and family. Also, to his doctors and their nursing staffs.A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 11:00 am, at Mount Rose Cemetery, 1502 Mount Rose Avenue, York. Graveside military rites will be conducted by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.