Joseph B. Wolf
York - Joseph B. Wolf, 63, of York passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 at the home of his daughter Tiffany M. Smeltzer.
Joseph was born in York on August 20, 1956. Son of the late Mary Lou (Walborn) and Robert W. Wolf, Sr.
He was a test lab operator with Johnson Controls. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. He was also a member of U.A.W. Local 1872, American Legion Pleasurville, West York , Viking A.A., Prince A.A., and the Hawks Club.
The viewing will be held from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020 at St. Patrick Church, 231 S. Beaver St. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Keith Carroll as the celebrant. Burial will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery.
Joseph is survived by his daughters; Tiffany M. Smeltzer, wife of Clint, of Brogue, and Felicia N. Fogle, wife of Quinton, of York. Six grandchildren; Shelby Smeltzer, Madison Smeltzer, Brooke Smeltzer, Hunter Fogle, Paisley Fogle, and Whitley Fogle. A sister, Patricia Whiteford, wife of Roger, of Dover. Three brothers; Robert W. Wolf, Jr, companion of Laura Gibbs, of Dover, George Wolf, husband of Nancy, of York, and William Wolf of Dover.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Patient Help Fund, c/o Cancer Care, 25 Monument Rd. Suite 194, York PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020