Joseph Bruce Spencer, Jr.
Joseph Bruce Spencer, Jr., age 82 years of Fawn Grove, PA died on Friday, November 6, 2020 at York Hospital in York, PA. He was the husband of Claire (Glenn) Spencer who passed in 1998.
Born on October 16, 1938 in Creswell, MD, he was the son of the late Joseph Bruce, Sr. and Guida L. (Faircloth) Spencer. His family moved to Airville, PA when he was 6 years old. He graduated from Lower Chanceford High School and married before moving to Fawn Grove in 1973 where he resided for the rest of his life. Joe worked at Caterpillar before starting his own business building homes. Spencer Construction Co., Inc. in Jarrettsville, MD continues to operate with three subsequent generations of the family currently working.
He retired at 46 to pursue his true passion, hunting; whether it was squirrels and rabbits in PA or grizzlies in Canada. He and his wife Claire traveled to British Columbia to spend months at a time in the wilderness over 100 miles from the nearest town. They also extensively traveled throughout the United States according to the hunting seasons and they enjoyed making many friends over their years of travel. Joe also hunted in other areas of Canada, Africa and New Zealand. He was among a group of friends who established the Twin Hollow Hunting Club in Clinton County, PA in 1967.
Joe loved to play baseball and softball and had played American Legion baseball in Brogue, PA eventually switching to softball and playing mostly in Fawn Grove. He later sponsored his own team.
Above all, he loved his family.
Survivors include his three sons Jeffrey Spencer and his wife, Patricia M. of Fawn Grove, PA, M. Dean Spencer of Colora, MD, Barry Spencer of Fawn Grove, PA, Ten grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents, Joe was preceded in death by his daughters, Beverly Diane Herman and Deborah Ann Murphy, his brother; Robert Spencer, his daughter in law, Amy (Johnston) Spencer and his great granddaughter, Kendall McWilliams.
A visitation time with the family will be held on Friday, November 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Harkins Funeral Home, 600 Main St., Delta, PA.
There will be no public service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Conservation Society of York County, 205 Indian Steps Road, Airville, PA 17302 would be appreciated.
