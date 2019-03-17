Services
Joseph C. Grove


Red Lion - Joseph Carroll Grove, 87, of Red Lion, died March 14, 2019 at home. He was the husband of Barbara A. (Weaver) Grove, to whom he was married for 63 years.

Joseph was the son of the late Joseph O. and Ruth A. (Mobley) Grove. He is survived by his wife Barbara, his daughter Patricia R. Rost and her husband Philip of York. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Elaine C. Grove.

Joe was born July 20, 1931 in Conestoga, Lancaster County, and was raised in Bryansville, PA. He graduated from Delta High School in 1949, and later from the Prowell Commercial School in York. He was employed for many years at the Red Lion Table Co. until its closure, and then at Prospect Hill Cemetery until his retirement in 1996. He was a member of Bethany U.M. Church in Red Lion, and a member of R.L. Lodge #649 F&AM, Harrisburg Consistory, Zembo Shrine, and York County Shrine Club.

Memorial services will be private. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 902 Mt. Rose Ave., York is assisting with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , PO Box 96011 Washington, DC 20090-6011.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2019
