Joseph David Martin
Joseph David Martin passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Mason General Hospital in Shelton, WA. He was born to Joseph and Mary Louise Martin in York, PA on October 10, 1942.
Joseph grew up in York and graduated from West York High School in 1960. During that time, he worked with his father at the family farm in Admire, PA. He continued his education at Millersville State College (graduated 1964) and Shippensburg University (graduated 1969) with a Master's degree in Education.
Joseph married the love of his life, Darlene Mae Grove, on June 24, 1967 at First St. John Lutheran Church in York, PA. Joseph started teaching at Weigelstown Elementary, Dover School District and retired from teaching after 33 years. Joseph and Darlene moved to St. Cloud, MN in 2001 until 2013. Since then, they moved closer to their family and continued to reside in Elma, WA.
Joseph was a member of Abundant Life Church in Elma, WA. Prior to moving to Elma, WA, he was a deacon at Yorktowne Chapel (York, PA), First Assembly of God (York, PA) and Life Assembly of God (St. Cloud, MN). He also served as a short term missionary with Wycliffe Bible Translators in the Northwest Territories, Canada (1974-1975). He enjoyed gardening, taking walks, and sightseeing.
Joseph is survived by his wife Darlene Martin of Elma, WA; son David Martin of Elma, WA; daughter Julie Martin of Los Angeles, CA; brother Jon Martin of Austin, TX; sister Jan Walker (Martin) of York, PA; as well as 3 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Mary Louise Martin.
Joseph was buried on Friday, July 31 at Satsop Cemetery.
In lieu of gifts or memorials, please donate to the ministry or charity of your choice
.