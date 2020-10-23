Joseph Dietz
AIRVILLE - Joseph D. Dietz, 61, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle West Shore in Mechanicsburg. He was the husband of Ruth A. (Henning) Dietz. The couple had been together for 41 years.
Mr. Dietz was born in York on February 27, 1959, the son of William H. Dietz of York and the late Gertrude A. (Bohner) Dietz.
Services will be private. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York is assisting with the arrangements.