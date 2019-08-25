|
Joseph E. Rooney
Baltimore - Joseph E. Rooney died unexpectedly during his six-year journey with cancer on August 20, 2019 at the age of 60. Joe was a retired Maryland State employee who worked as a financial regulator. Joe graduated from Towson State University in 1981 while working as the sous-chef at the Gibson Island Yacht Club in Anne Arundel County, Maryland. In 1985, Joe began his career with the State of Maryland Office of the State Bank Commissioner during the Maryland Savings and Loan Crisis. Shortly thereafter, he began handling high profile projects for the Commissioner, including the mortgage crisis of 1987- 1988. He began supervising the Credit Union Unit by doing examinations and reviews. In 1999, the Commissioner appointed him Assistant Commissioner for Credit Union Supervisions. In 2003, he was appointed Deputy Commissioner in charge of all aspects of regulating Maryland's financial industry. From 2006 to 2012, Joe served as president of the Money Transmitter Regulators Association, a national organization of state regulators dedicated to improving supervision over the money transmission industry.
Joe was born in York, Pennsylvania, but grew up in Baltimore with his five brothers and sisters. After his retirement in 2017, Joe enjoyed traveling in his RV, reading, music and spending time with his family and Gracie, his dog.
Joe is survived by his parents, Rodney and Barbara Rooney, sisters Theresa Rooney, Mary Possidente (John), Meg Millard (Jack), Kathy Seminazzi and brother Dan Rooney (Alma) and seven nieces and nephews: Emily McPhillips (Kayne), Katelyn Hiers (Jason), Bella and Sophia Possidente, Graham Millard and Philip and Sam Rooney; one grand-nephew, Jespah McPhillips: three grand-nieces: Rivers McPhillips, and Hayden and Hope Hiers; aunts: Jeannie Rooney (Skip Blake) and Myerlin Bloom; and Uncle Jack Rooney.
Joe specifically requested a wake but not a funeral; the wake will be scheduled at a later date. The family encourages all who wish to commemorate Joe's life to make a donation to the MSPCA (Maryland Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals).
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 25, 2019