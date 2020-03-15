|
|
Joseph F. Barron, III
Spring Garden Twp. - Joseph F. Barron, III, 80 of Spring Garden Twp. passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the York Hospital.
He was the husband of Winona M. (James) Barron. They were married for 34 years.
Joe was born on October 28, 1939 in Philadelphia. Son of the late Helen (Carragher) and Joseph F. Barron, II.
He graduated from North Catholic High School, Philadelphia, and was a U.S.Navy Veteran. He obtained an Associates degree in Fire Science and retired as a Battalion Chief from the Philadelphia Fire Department after 25 years of service. He was chief of Spring Garden Township Fire Department and head of Safety and Security at Memorial Hospital York. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, where he was a Knights of Columbus 3rd degree.
In addition to his wife, Joe is also survived by his children; Joseph F. Barron, IV, and wife Janelin, of Moreno Valley, CA, Michael Barron, and wife, Jan, of St. Mary's, GA, Kelly Schoenberger, and husband Kevin, of Mercersburg, PA, Kevin Barron, and wife Lisa, of Horsham, PA, Joanie Polidoro, and husband, John, of Bensalem, PA, and Marcy Moore, and husband Bob, of York, PA; grandchildren Michael, John, Kylie, Danielle, Evan, Kevin, Emily, Sean, Johnny, Will, Kaitlyn, Gabriella, Nicholas, Erin, Victoria, Sarah, RJ, Ryan, and Joey; 4 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two sisters; Patricia Barron and Helen Cuozzo.
The viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. and 9-10 a.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2935 Kingston Rd., York, PA. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 a.m at the church with the Rev. Stephen Fernandes OFM, Cap, as the celebrant with military honors provided by the York County Veterans Honor Guard. Burial will be in St. Vincent DePaul Cemetery, Hanover, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020