Leroy R Leber Funeral Home Inc
2290 School St
York, PA 17408
(717) 764-2470
Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Church of the Open Door
8 Carlisle Court
York, PA
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Church of the Open Door
8 Carlisle Court
York, PA
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of the Open Door
8 Carlisle Court
York, PA
Joseph F. Bollinger Obituary
Joseph F. Bollinger

Dover - Joseph F. "Joe" Bollinger, 62, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Pleasant Acres Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, York. He was the husband of Michele E. (Arnold) Bollinger with whom they celebrated their 34th wedding anniversary in November 2018.

Mr. Bollinger was born in York on July 9, 1956 son of Joann H. (Fencil) Bollinger of Dover and the late, Allen F. Bollinger.

Joe retired in October 2010 as a Lieutenant with the Northern York County Police Department after 30 1/2 years of service.

He was a member of the Church of the Open Door in York, Fraternal Order of Police York County Lodge #073, VFW Auxiliary East Berlin, and the York Rifle Range. Joe attended the FBI National Academy Section 158.

In addition to his wife and mother, survivors include, two daughters, Jennifer E. Rembowski and her husband, Joseph of Dover and Catherine J. Scheetz and her husband, Christopher of Hanover; a granddaughter, Madelynn H. Scheetz; a brother, Jeffrey M. Bollinger of York and a sister Jill A. Calaman of Dover; several nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews.

Viewings will be held this evening, Tuesday, March 19th from 6 to 8 p.m. and Thursday, March 21st from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Church of the Open Door, 8 Carlisle Court, York, immediately followed by the funeral service. Officiating will be his pastor, Bob Riedy. Final resting place will be in Susquehanna Memorial Garden, York.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Church of the Door, 8 Carlisle Court, York, PA 17408 or to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2019
