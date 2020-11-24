Joseph F. SmithYork - Joseph F. Smith, 92, entered into rest on Sunday November 22, 2020 at Manor Care Dallastown. He was the husband of Theresa E. (Helfrich) Smith for 70 years.He was born March 25, 1928 in York. The son of the late William and Mary (O'Boyle) Smith.Joseph was a US Army veteran of the Korean War. He worked as a truck driver for many years. He was a member of St. Joseph Church in Dallastown.A viewing will be 10:30-11:30 Friday November 27, 2020 at St. Joseph Church 251 S. Main St. Dallastown with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:30 am with the Rev. Mark Weiss officiating. Burial will be private in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.Including his wife Theresa, Joseph is also survived by six children: Kenneth J. Smith of Glen Rock, Cecelia A. McGarvey of Newport, Angela M. Showers of Red Lion, Jeanette E. Miller of Red Lion, Colleen T. Kievit of Spring Grove, Christine A. Walker of Glen Rock, eleven grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, was preceded in death by 2 sisters Helena Russel and Annabelle Slonaker.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to St. Joseph Church 251 E. Main St. Dallastown PA 17313 or to Camphill Special School 1784 Fairview Road Glenmoore, PA 19343.