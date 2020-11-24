1/1
Joseph F. Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph F. Smith

York - Joseph F. Smith, 92, entered into rest on Sunday November 22, 2020 at Manor Care Dallastown. He was the husband of Theresa E. (Helfrich) Smith for 70 years.

He was born March 25, 1928 in York. The son of the late William and Mary (O'Boyle) Smith.

Joseph was a US Army veteran of the Korean War. He worked as a truck driver for many years. He was a member of St. Joseph Church in Dallastown.

A viewing will be 10:30-11:30 Friday November 27, 2020 at St. Joseph Church 251 S. Main St. Dallastown with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:30 am with the Rev. Mark Weiss officiating. Burial will be private in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.

Including his wife Theresa, Joseph is also survived by six children: Kenneth J. Smith of Glen Rock, Cecelia A. McGarvey of Newport, Angela M. Showers of Red Lion, Jeanette E. Miller of Red Lion, Colleen T. Kievit of Spring Grove, Christine A. Walker of Glen Rock, eleven grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, was preceded in death by 2 sisters Helena Russel and Annabelle Slonaker.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to St. Joseph Church 251 E. Main St. Dallastown PA 17313 or to Camphill Special School 1784 Fairview Road Glenmoore, PA 19343.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved