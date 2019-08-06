Services
Viewing
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Joseph's Church
Kingston Road
York, PA
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
Kingston Road
York, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
Kingston Road
York, PA
Joseph Hoheneder


1930 - 2019
York - Joseph C. Hoheneder, 89, entered into eternal peace at 8:25AM Monday, August 5th, 2019 at his home surrounded by family. Known as Joe to all, he was the loving husband of Dolores "Dolly" Hoheneder (Chepulis) with whom he celebrated 62 years of marriage on June 15th this year.

Born in Upper Gywnedd, PA in April, 1930, Joe was the son of the late Josef and Stephanie Hoheneder. He was raised in Wilkes-Barre, PA and served 4 years in the US Navy during the Korean War. Upon honorable discharge, he graduated King's College in Wilkes-Barre and began a career in planning with the York County Planning Commission where he served as the Assistant Director for 17 of his 30 years of employment prior to retirement in 1994. Notable accomplishments include development of the York County Comprehensive Plan and creation of agricultural preservation regulations that have become the standard for Clean and Green throughout Pennsylvania and the surrounding region.

Joe strongly believed in sharing his time and talent for civic duties and was a member of the Springettsbury Township Planning Commission in York from 1970 to 1995, and Chairman for 22 of those years. He served as a member and Chairman of the York Area Chamber of Commerce Environmental Committee and was honored as the Public Official of the Year in 1981. In 1995, he joined the York County Solid Waste Authority where he has since served and held multiple executive seats. One of his hallmark achievements was leading the establishment of the York County incinerator that greatly reduced the use of landfills and set national standards for environmentally mindful solid waste management.

Joe valued his family above all and kept close ties to his roots, often spending summers at Harveys Lake, PA. He was known for his friendly demeanor, outstanding sense of humor and smile that would light up the room.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by son Jay Hoheneder and wife Susan of Eldersburg, MD, daughter Marisa Myers and husband Scott of York, PA and son Erik Hoheneder and wife Gretchen also of York; grandsons Timothy, Jacob and Jeremy and granddaughters Paige, Sophia and Heather.

A viewing will take place on Wednesday, August 7th from 5:00 - 8:00PM at St. Joseph's Church, Kingston Road, York, and again at the church on Thursday, August 8th from 9:00 - 10:00AM, with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Fr. James Menkhus, OFM Cap beginning at 10:00AM. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.

The John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc., York is in charge of arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 6, 2019
