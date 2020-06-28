Joseph J. King
York - Joseph J. King, 75, of York, passed at 7:05 PM, Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Manor Care South.
Joseph was born December 18, 1944 in Conewago Township, Pennsylvania and was the son of the late Frank and Catharine (Schubauer) King.
He graduated in 1963 from Northeastern High School in Manchester. He was employed by Cole Steel in York and retired from Graham Architectural Products Company July 6, 2004 after 25 ½ years of employment. He was a member of A. A. R. P. and Strinestown United Brethren in Christ in Strinestown. Joseph enjoyed walking, collecting antiques and gardening.
Joseph is survived by his brother, Samuel King of York; his niece, Kelly Witmer and her husband Bryan; his nephews Donald King, David King, Steven King all of York County; great nieces, Amanda Witmer Achenbach of Hellam; great nephews Matthew Witmer of Hellam and Eric King and Matthew King both of York County and many cousins. Joseph is also survived by a lifelong friend, Ronald Garland. Joseph was preceded in death by his brother, Simon King who died August 24, 1988 and his great niece Brittany King.
A graveside service for Joseph will begin at 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Strinestown Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.
Memorial Contributions in Joseph's name may be made to your favorite charity.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.