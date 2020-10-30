Joseph J. SchaefferThomasville - Joseph J. Schaeffer, 57, passed away at his residence.Joseph was born in York on March 29, 1963, son of the late Robert G. and Thelma A. (Fahringer) Schaeffer.Joseph graduated from Eastern York High School and went on to earn his bachelor's degree in Business Management, Penn State University and a Master's degree in Counseling, Millersville University. He was a retired Guidance Counselor for the Gettysburg Middle School and High School. He was an Art Collector and enthusiast and was also part of Big Brothers Big Sisters and a founding member of Dollars for Scholars in Gettysburg. He had an open heart and door for youth and truly loved working with them. He was a sweet, kind man who spent his life thinking of others. If he knew you were interested in something, he would look for good deals and make sure you knew about it. When it was time to make decisions about absolutely anything, he was the best source of information. He took the time to listen and then give wise counsel. When you talked to him, you really felt like he wanted to hear you. When COVID was still a new thing, before masks were commonplace, he bought boxes of masks for everyone in his family. He LOVED his family. Rest Easy Uncle Joe.He is survived by three sisters, Sharon L. Klock of York, Judith Tunney of Hellam, and Vickie Everhart and her husband, Gregg of Manchester; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Robert Schaeffer.Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Big Brothers Big Sister of York and Adams Counties, 227 West Market Street, Suite 102, York, PA 17401, Dollars for Scholars, 14 West Market Street, York, PA 17401, or to the York County SPCA, 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406.Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.