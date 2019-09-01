Services
Malpezzi Funeral Home
8 Market Plaza Way
Mechanicsburg, PA 17055
(717) 697-4696
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Kintz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Kintz


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Kintz Obituary
Joseph Kintz

Mechanicsburg, PA - Joseph L. Kintz, age 82, of Mechanicsburg, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Messiah Village. Born July 10, 1937 in Mechanicsburg, he was the son of the late Arthur and Jesse (Romack) Kintz.

Joe was a U.S. Navy veteran and worked for Pennsylvania Power & Light Company in the mechanical maintenance department. He was a member of Community United Methodist Church in Saginaw, PA and was a life member of the Upper Allen Township Fire Department.

Surviving is his wife, Jo Ann (Nye) Kintz; his sister, Betty Fry and husband Henry; and his nephews, David Fry, Greg Hughes, and Eric Hughes. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Miriam (Heller) Kintz and by his sister, Margaret Christmas.

Graveside services will be held privately at Rolling Green Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers and donations, please give "love" and a "helping hand" to others in remembrance of Joe.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Malpezzi Funeral Home
Download Now