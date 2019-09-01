|
|
Joseph Kintz
Mechanicsburg, PA - Joseph L. Kintz, age 82, of Mechanicsburg, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Messiah Village. Born July 10, 1937 in Mechanicsburg, he was the son of the late Arthur and Jesse (Romack) Kintz.
Joe was a U.S. Navy veteran and worked for Pennsylvania Power & Light Company in the mechanical maintenance department. He was a member of Community United Methodist Church in Saginaw, PA and was a life member of the Upper Allen Township Fire Department.
Surviving is his wife, Jo Ann (Nye) Kintz; his sister, Betty Fry and husband Henry; and his nephews, David Fry, Greg Hughes, and Eric Hughes. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Miriam (Heller) Kintz and by his sister, Margaret Christmas.
Graveside services will be held privately at Rolling Green Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers and donations, please give "love" and a "helping hand" to others in remembrance of Joe.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 1, 2019