Joseph Lee Beckwith, Sr.
York - Joseph Lee Beckwith, Sr. 79, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 at home. He was the husband of Gloria J. (Resh) Beckwith with whom he would have celebrated 58 years of marriage on May 12, 2019.
Born in Greencastle, Franklin County, Joe was the son of the late Glen D. Beckwith and the late Vivian W. (Beck) Hawse. Joe worked for the former John L. Thomas Plumbing, and Yorkraft in York, PA. He was the true patriarch of the family. He was a hardworking, proud man. His favorite pastimes were spending time with his children and grandchildren, and walking his loyal rescue dog "Lucky". He loved golf and had a Hole-In-One to his credit. He also played softball, and even won the state championship as a player and as a manager. He was a member of the 13 thWard and a life member of the Girard Athletic Association.
The celebration of life service will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 19, 2019 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, 902 Mount Rose Ave, York, with Rev. Dr. S. Philip Covert officiating. Viewing will be one hour prior to service. Burial will be at Mount Rose Cemetery.
In addition to his loving wife, Gloria, Joe is survived by 4 children, Donna Lee Inners and husband, Gary of Dallastown, Joseph Lee Beckwith, Jr. and wife, Terri of New Salem, David Alan Beckwith of Seven Valleys and Kevin Michael Beckwith and wife, Jennifer of Seven Valleys; 11 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; one brother, Jeffrey D. Hawse and wife, Wendy of York; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Chloe L. Beckwith.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA or .
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 16, 2019